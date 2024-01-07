Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 39 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.55. 420,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.89 and its 200 day moving average is $409.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.