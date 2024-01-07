Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.21. 404,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,204. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.14 and a 12 month high of $260.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

