Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.01. 908,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

