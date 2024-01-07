Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.37% of Invesco India ETF worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 393.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA PIN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

