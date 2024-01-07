Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.