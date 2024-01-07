Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,618. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

