Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after acquiring an additional 349,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,328,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.12. 53,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,690. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $166.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.09.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.86.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

