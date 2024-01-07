Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 25.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.8 %

WING traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,403. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.62, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.75. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.56 and a 52-week high of $261.97.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

