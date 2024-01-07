Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 240 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

