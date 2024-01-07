Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 558 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

EGP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.32. 378,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,884. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.