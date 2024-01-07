Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,913 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,812.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.21. 1,037,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,420. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

