Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,091. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.