Oxen Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and $8,989.63 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,174.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00147388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00538160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00341603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00179688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,207,643 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

