Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) & DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Head-To-Head Survey

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A DigitalOcean -3.73% -16.09% 1.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $740.56 million N/A N/A N/A N/A DigitalOcean $576.32 million 5.27 -$27.80 million ($0.26) -135.92

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pagaya Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 1 4 6 0 2.45

DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $34.10, suggesting a potential downside of 3.51%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Pagaya Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

