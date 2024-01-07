PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at $21.32 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

