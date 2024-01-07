Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.85

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.85 and traded as high as $48.67. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 148,575 shares changing hands.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 177.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

