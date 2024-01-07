Parker Financial LLC Has $20.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 14.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

