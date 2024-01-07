Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
