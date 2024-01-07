Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Sells 8,276 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 10.5% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

