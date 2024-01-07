Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $369.78 million and approximately $569,993.15 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 370,787,665 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

