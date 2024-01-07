PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.51

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $7.00. PCTEL shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 143,800 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PCTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
PCTEL Stock Performance
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
