PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.4 %

PED stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.90. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.