Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 646 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

