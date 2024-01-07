Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lifted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

