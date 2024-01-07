Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in McKesson by 52.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $478.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.12. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

