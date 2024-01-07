Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPC opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

