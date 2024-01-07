Planning Center Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Planning Center Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $288.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.25 and its 200 day moving average is $264.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

