Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $211,200.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PLXS opened at $104.65 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PLXS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

