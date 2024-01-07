PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNM. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,459.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

