Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.09 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $9.09 billion and $218.00 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00016300 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,397,101,259 coins and its circulating supply is 1,264,840,758 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
