PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.44.

NYSE:PPG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

