PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.13

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.13 and traded as high as $105.70. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $105.70, with a volume of 3,908 shares changing hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $192.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.68.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $214,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,232,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,483. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

