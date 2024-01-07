Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $137,500.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

