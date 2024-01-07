Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Progyny has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $3,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,491.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $3,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,491.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,936 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,855 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 856,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after acquiring an additional 670,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

