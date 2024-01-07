Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

