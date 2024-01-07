Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

