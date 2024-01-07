Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.0 %

DGX opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

