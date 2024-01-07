QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in QuinStreet by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.09. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
