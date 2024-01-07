RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in RADCOM by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.