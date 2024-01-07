RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.74.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of RADCOM
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RADCOM
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.