Raymond James’ (RJF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

RJF opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

