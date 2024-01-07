Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

