Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:RVP opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.11.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.