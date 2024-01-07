Richard William Scalzo Sells 13,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52.

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $8,178.81.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

