RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RLJ. Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.62 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

