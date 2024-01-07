Robert W. Baird Downgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $96.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.