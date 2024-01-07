Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $36,410.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 893,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,342.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937 in the last 90 days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

