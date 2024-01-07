Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.99.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.