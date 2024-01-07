Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.07. 444,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

