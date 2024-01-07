Roth Mkm Raises First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target to $40.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.40) by $3.20. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -46.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

