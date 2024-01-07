Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.92

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$122.92 and traded as high as C$134.80. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$134.63, with a volume of 3,475,584 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$136.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$122.91. The company has a market cap of C$189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5616911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

