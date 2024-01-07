Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.64.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $130.97.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.