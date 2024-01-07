RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Decreases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC reduced its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,489 shares during the period. Banco Santander-Chile comprises approximately 0.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BSAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 158,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $21.81.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander-Chile Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander-Chile
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.